Vessel to ferry stranded tourists from Bohol to Cebu











NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

Stranded foreign tourists who have confirmed bookings via Mactan International Airport in Cebu can be allowed to leave Bohol through a cargo vessel departing Tubigon Port to Cebu City twice a day.

Arrangements made with Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia allowed this special consideration as long as these foreign tourists will be picked up by a government arranged bus at the Cebu Port straight to Mactan International Airport. The Cebu governor gave a nod to the request made by Gov. Art Yap last week.

Figures at the Bohol Tourism Office showed some 522 listed foreign tourists presently stranded in Bohol after flights suspended in and out of Manila as well as passenger boats to and from Bohol since March 16. Until today, all seaports in the province are closed to passenger vessels.

With this specially arranged “exit route” for stranded tourists, they should show proof of a confirmed flight as well as get health clearances before they be allowed to take this trip on board Lite Shipping cargo vessels bound for Cebu.

As of yesterday, 63 tourists already left for Cebu through this route.

Tourists who may wish to avail of this arrangement may call HOTLINE no. 0955-0664146 or email their queries to boholtourismoffice@gmail.com