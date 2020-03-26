LTO Bohol waives penalties for late renewal of licenses, registrations

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

LTO Bohol waives penalties for late renewal of licenses, registrations

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Drivers with expired licenses and motor vehicle registration need not fret over penalties while a community quarantine is imposed in the province and most of the other localities in the country.

According to Land Transportation Office (LTO) Tagbilaran district chief Vicente Gador, penalties for late renewals have been waived while the agency’s offices nationwide suspended operations as the country continues to battle the crippling effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Ang atong central office ang nakadisidir aron pag sigurado na way opisina na mag function gi-shutdown nato ang atong server. Tanang server sa matag LTO offices gi-shut down,” he said.

Gador noted that the measure was implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as their clients are at risk of getting infected with the disease while making transactions at their offices.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

LTO offices, particularly the Tagbilaran District Office, are known to be often crowded on regular work hours.

“Aron atong mga constituents na naay licensya ug rehistro, dili sila matintal na mo adto sa LTO kay kung matintal sila, unya magpabilin tang open, ma expose na nuon sila sa danger aning maong virus,” he said.

The agency meanwhile has not yet announced when it will resume operations.

But Gador believes that resumption of their operations depend on the compliance of residents with quarantine measures which would lead to ridding the province and the country of the disease.

“Depende na ni sa kagahi sa ulo sa mga taw, kung gahi’g o unya dili ta e-clear sa DOH na free of COVID ta, ma extend ni ang atoang quarantine,” he said. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol to be placed under ‘calibrated’ lockdown

Governor Arthur Yap has ordered the implementation of an “intensified” community quarantine and a “calibrated” lockdown in the province, directing…

Lt. Col. Boyles reinstated as Tagbilaran PNP chief

The Philippine National Police (PNP) reinstated Lieutenant Col. Oscar Boyles as the police chief of Tagbilaran City on Monday, two…

Yap orders ‘partial’ liquor ban in Bohol

Governor Arthur Yap has ordered a “partial” liquor ban across Bohol as part of the growing number of measures imposed…

Yap to order drugstores, banks to accept elderly’s proxy transactions amid curfew

Governor Arthur Yap called on pharmacies and banks to honor senior citizens’ transactions by proxy after the Capitol imposed a…

Bohol to buy masks produced by local seamstresses

TAGBILARAN CITY – In a bid to bolster initiatives to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the provincial government…

DTI limits basic goods purchase; hoarders to face P2M fine, imprisonment

Those caught hoarding basic goods, particularly highly in-demand items such as instant noodles and rubbing alcohol, face jail time or…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply