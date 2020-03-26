LTO Bohol waives penalties for late renewal of licenses, registrations











Drivers with expired licenses and motor vehicle registration need not fret over penalties while a community quarantine is imposed in the province and most of the other localities in the country.

According to Land Transportation Office (LTO) Tagbilaran district chief Vicente Gador, penalties for late renewals have been waived while the agency’s offices nationwide suspended operations as the country continues to battle the crippling effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Ang atong central office ang nakadisidir aron pag sigurado na way opisina na mag function gi-shutdown nato ang atong server. Tanang server sa matag LTO offices gi-shut down,” he said.

Gador noted that the measure was implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as their clients are at risk of getting infected with the disease while making transactions at their offices.

LTO offices, particularly the Tagbilaran District Office, are known to be often crowded on regular work hours.

“Aron atong mga constituents na naay licensya ug rehistro, dili sila matintal na mo adto sa LTO kay kung matintal sila, unya magpabilin tang open, ma expose na nuon sila sa danger aning maong virus,” he said.

The agency meanwhile has not yet announced when it will resume operations.

But Gador believes that resumption of their operations depend on the compliance of residents with quarantine measures which would lead to ridding the province and the country of the disease.

“Depende na ni sa kagahi sa ulo sa mga taw, kung gahi’g o unya dili ta e-clear sa DOH na free of COVID ta, ma extend ni ang atoang quarantine,” he said. (A. Doydora)