DSWD bares how to avail of social amelioration package











MANILA – The Department of Social Welfare and Development on Tuesday said it has started coordinating with various local government units (LGUs) for the distribution of the Social Amelioration Package to help Filipinos during the coronavirus crisis.

DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said they started with the profiling using the social amelioration card, and LGUs are set to submit the list of beneficiaries.

“Social amelioration cards (SAC) will be distributed to identified families in need, in coordination with LGUs,” she said.

In an information video posted by DSWD, the SAC will be given by the LGU to its residents on a “house-to-house” basis.

“Ang puno ng pamilya ang siyang magsusulat ng kanilang impormasyon na hinihingi sa dokumento at nakasulat sa malaking letra (The head of the family shall fill out the information on the document in capital letters),” the video said.

The form should be submitted to the LGU which will be returned while the other copy shall be kept at home for reference and monitoring of authorities.

The DSWD, along with the departments of Labor and Employment, Agriculture, Trade and Industry, Budget Management, Health, and the Interior and Local Government, has planned out the guidelines for the government’s social amelioration package under Republic Act No. 11469, or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

The video also reminded the public that while the government pushes to support everyone through the Social Amelioration Program, “distribution is subject to the level of need of the beneficiary”.

“Kung kaya’t ang inyo pong kooperasyon, pagbibigayan, at pag-uunawa ay higit na kinakailangan (That is why your cooperation, generosity, and understanding are needed),” it added.

The beneficiaries of the government’s anti-poverty program, the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), are still entitled to receive food packs and non-food aid, as well as availing of the social amelioration program, on top of their existing benefits from the 4Ps.

Based on Republic Act 11469, which granted President Rodrigo Duterte additional special powers, some 18 million low-income families will get PHP5,000 to PHP8,000 in emergency cash aid, depending on the minimum wage in their area.

In previous reports, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chair of the Senate health committee, said the assistance will be given directly to target beneficiaries in cash so they can avail of it immediately.

“Depende po sa minimum wage po sa lugar nila. Halimabawa po sa Metro Manila, kung mas malaki yung ating daily wage yung sweldo po, so PHP8,000. ‘Pag sa mga probinsya naman po, PHP5,000 (It depends on their location. In Metro Manila, the daily wage is bigger, we will give PHP8,000 while in the province, we will allocate PHP5,000 [per household]),” he said.

For inquiries, the DSWD hotline number is 8-951-2803. (PNA)