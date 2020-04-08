AVG Balite supports ECQ extension, says sacrifices needed amid COVID-19 threat











Saying that sacrifices have to be made to keep the province safe from the growing coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019 threat, acting Vice Governor Victor Dionisio Balite expressed support for the reportedly imminent extension of the enhanced community quarantine in the island.

Balite, in an interview with the media following a Provincial Board (PB) regular session on Tuesday, said that he personally supports the planned ECQ extension along with other members of the legislative body.

“Sa akong pagsabot sa akong mga kaubanan na mga Board members, pabor pud sila na e-extend pa g’yud, personally pud pabor ko,” he said.

The legislator who temporarily took over as Bohol’s second highest-ranking official added that reopening the province to travelers at this time would be a “crazy” idea.

He said that he understands that some Bohol residents who are stuck in other localities have been clamoring for entry into the island but noted that sacrifices have to be made to keep the province safe from the deadly disease which has killed over 100 people and sickened hundreds more across the country.

Balite also suggested that the government should no longer launch mercy missions to fetch Boholanos who are stranded in other provinces due to the heightened quarantine measures and the nationwide “no-sail” policy.

“Kung ako tua ko sa laing isla, unya dunay COVID-19 didto unya mamugos ko’g uli, or kuhaon ko sa gobyerno sa Bohol, buot pasabot na di nalang ko kamo mo sakripisyo tungod kay gusto ko mo uli ug makig-kuyog sa akong pamilya…that is a very boang na idea g’yud,” he said.

Meanwhile, confusion on the extension of the ECQ in Bohol arose after Balite announced through the same interview which was aired live on Facebook that Governor Arthur Yap has already signed an executive order to extend the measure.

Balite said that the ECQ which was supposedly to last until April 12 will now be in effect until May 4.

However, Provincial Administrator Kathyrin Pioquinto, one of Yap’s most trusted aides, later clarified that the governor has not signed the EO yet.

She said that an order has been drafted but it has yet to be finalized and signed.