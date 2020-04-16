Alturas donates 500 face shields to frontliners











NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

As a gesture of support to the medical frontliners who are risking their lives in the fight against CoViD-19, the Alturas Group of Companies (AGC) donated 500 protective face shields to all doctors, nurses, and other medical staff and workers in the two hospitals here in the city.

A total of 400 face shields were turned over last Tuesday, April 7, to the Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH), through Dr. Luciano Sarabosing, Jr. and Asst. Chief Nurse Flor Annabelle Cesar; while the other 100 face shields were also delivered to the Ramiro Community Hospital and received by nurse Mrs. Mary Rose Batoy.

Dr. Sarabosing, the Chief Training Officer of GCGMH, personally expressed his gratitude to the AGC management for the donation of the said personal protective equipment (PPE) intended for the safety of the frontliners of GCGMH which is an exclusive centralized CoViD-19 hospital of Bohol.

Mrs. Batoy, the Service Educ. Coordinator of Ramiro Community Hospital, is also grateful to the AGC for the face shields they received which will help keep the healthcare workers at least a safe while in the medical field.

With their dedication and indispensable service to the community, especially in their relentless efforts of slowing down the spread of the virus, AGC salutes the medical frontliners who are considered to be the last bastion of defense against CoViD-19. (PR)