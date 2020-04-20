2 cops from Cebu quarantined at Tagbilaran facility











PHNPHS 7 PHOTO

The two policemen who have drawn flak for their controversial entry into Bohol from Cebu amid the suspension of inbound travel due to the coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019 are being quarantined at an isolation facility in Tagbilaran City.

Doctor Cesar Tomas Lopez, spokesperson of the Capitol’s Technical Working Group on Emerging Infectious Diseases, said that both police officers are not showing symptoms of the disease and have been previously quarantined at their homes.

The Tagbilaran City government however is not taking any chances as it decided to have the two policemen quarantined at its isolation facility in Barangay Dao for 14 more days starting Sunday.

“Kining duha police are under the custody of the city government kay mga taga Tagbilaran man ni silang duha…Diha na ni silay home quarantine sa ilang panimay pero wala makampante ang atong city mayor ug health officer, gipabalhin g’yud ni sila sa atong city isolation center,” said Lopez.

The two cops have earlier been identified as Staff Sgt. Sandro Tandugon of Lindaville Subdivision and Patrolman McDenlour Lumor of Barangay Mansasa.

Tandugon is assigned at the Police Regional Office 7 in Cebu City and has reportedly been going home to Tagbilaran City from Cebu every weekend.

Meanwhile, Lumor who is a son of a police officer in Dauis was in Cebu for a training when the travel ban was imposed.

Charges will reportedly be filed against both policemen for violating the province’s quarantine rules. (RT)