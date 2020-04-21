Travel restrictions in Tagbilaran start tomorrow

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

Residents coming from the towns will experience some inconveniences starting Wednesday when the city government will impose a “no entry” at certain points on specified days of the week.

The “no entry” order issued by Mayor Baba Yap is contained in his Executive Order No. 14 aimed to further protect the city from the expected influx of people after they will be receiving their P6,000 cash from the government’s social amelioration program (SAP).

To be closed are:

* Tagbilaran-Cortes  boundary line along CPG Avenue on Monday and Thursday;

* Tagbilaran City-Baclayon boundary line along VP Inting and CPG East Avenue on Tuesday and Friday;

*Tagbilaran City-Cortes and Corella boundary lines along San Isidro and Cabawan barangay roads on Wednesday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, another control measures will be followed for residents coming from Dauis and Panglao entering the city starting on Wednesday, namely:

Monday: residents from Tabalong and Mayacabac;

Tuesday: residents from Songculan and Mariveles;

Wednesday:residents from Dao and Totolan;

Thursday: residents from Bingag and Dauis;

Friday: residents from CatarmanTinago;

Saturday: residents from San Isidro and Poblacion.

Meanwhile, residents from Panglao can enter the city on Friday, Saturday Sunday and Wednesday.

