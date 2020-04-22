Chatto: Pernia’s resignation a loss to Bohol











NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

The recent resignation of Socioeconomic Planning Secretary and National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) Director-General Ernesto Pernia is a big loss to the province of Bohol.

This was the comment of Congressman Edgar Chatto on the day of Pernia’s resignation.

Pernia, who continues to serve as a member of the Bohol UP Advisory Council organized by Chatto during his term as governor, is credited for many development programs which he supported strongly as NEDA Secretary.

The completion and upgrading of the Bohol-Panglao International Airport and the NEDA board approval of the Gallares Hospital Medical Center Annex in Cortes, costing P2.3 billion are major ticket projects Sec. Pernia supported among the many PPAs pushed by Rep. Chatto when he was serving his last term as governor.

Chatto likewise thanked the Boholano member of the Duterte Cabinet for the quick approval of the City Connector Bridge, the third bridge between the mainland and Panglao Island which construction is now going on. This is a 2.6-kilometer bridge costing P5.5 billion under the Build, Build Build program of the Duterte administration

In a phone conversation on the day of his resignation, Pernia assured the congressman that he will continue to support Bohol’s development programs in his private capacity as a member of the UP Advisory Council.

He further explained that his resignation was due to personal reasons and differences in development philosophy with some members of the Cabinet.

Resigned Sec. Pernia told the Bohol solon he was thankful to Pres. Rodrigo Duterte for giving him the chance to serve his post which he held for close to four years.