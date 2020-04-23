Vessels caught violating ECQ to be barred from docking at Bohol ports: PPA

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Vessels caught violating ECQ to be barred from docking at Bohol ports: PPA

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Shipping firms proven to have violated Bohol’s enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) will be barred from docking at ports under the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) in the province, a local official said following the controversial entry of two cops into the island from Cebu on board separate vessels earlier this month.

James Gantalao, PPA Bohol manager, said that they will no longer issue berthing permits to vessels which have violated ECQ rules particularly the passenger travel ban which was implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID) 19.

Fines will not be imposed by the PPA on violators but Gantalao believes that disallowing them from docking at ports in the province would be more severe for shipping firms.

“Mas sakit ang penalty na dii siya hatahan og berthing allocation kay mag lutaw-lutaw jud siya,” Gantalao said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The PPA official however noted that violators will be given a chance to explain their side before deciding if they will be slapped with the penalty.

Gantalao said that vessels still frequently dock at various ports in the province to transport goods but passengers are barred from entering the island.

Only persons with a permit from the provincial government particularly Governor Arthur Yap may be allowed to enter the province while the passenger travel ban is enforced.

Based on Executive Order No. 8-A, which was signed by Yap on March 14, health workers, authorized government officials, those travelling for medical or humanitarian reasons, persons providing basic services and public utilities, bank personnel and other bank employees on official business may be exempted from the travel ban.

Provincial Emergency Management Administration ground commander Alfonso Damalerio said that applications for the travel pass will go through his office to determine the necessity of the applicant’s travel into the province then submitted to Yap for approval.

Earlier this month, two policemen identified as Patrolman McDenlour Lumor and Staff Sgt. Sandro Tandugon were caught entering the province through the ports of Loon and Tubigon, respectively, in violating of the ECQ.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Both incidents quickly drew ire from the public amid the provincial government’s efforts to keep the province free from COVID 19. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol PNP to focus more on coastal security over internal checkpoints

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) is moving to refocus its security efforts on coastal patrols instead of internal checkpoints…

Tagbilaran jail not taking chances, starts quarantine for new detainees

The Tagbilaran City Jail (TCJ) has started to quarantine newly committed detainees to ensure that the facility remains free of…

50 Army reservists deployed in Tagbilaran to aid in quarantine efforts

Some 50 Philippine Army reservists are set to be deployed in Tagbilaran City to assist the Philippine National Police and…

P10k reward awaits tipsters on Bohol travel ban violators

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The provincial government came up with an…

Boholano OFWs’ quarantine in Manila, not in Bohol

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. No less than 6,000 Boholanos working abroad…

AVG Balite supports ECQ extension, says sacrifices needed amid COVID-19 threat

Saying that sacrifices have to be made to keep the province safe from the growing coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019 threat,…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply