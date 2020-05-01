48 OFWs from Manila test negative for COVID-19: PHO

48 OFWs from Manila test negative for COVID-19: PHO

All 48 overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) who are quarantined in Tagbilaran City tested negative for coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019, an official said.

According to provincial health officer Dr. Yul Lopez, the Capitol’s spokesperson on COVID-19-related issues, the results of a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing of all 48 OFWs yielded negative results on Friday afternoon.

“Negative ang 48 ka OFW sa PCR…karon pa g’yud,” said Lopez.

Lopez’ announcement came just over an hour after telling the Chronicle that five of the 48 OFWs at the Crab House hotel underwent PCR testing on Thursday after showing flu-like symptoms such as cold and cough on the same day.

He said that the five OFWs will still be moved to a resort in Panglao as a precautionary measure.

The 48 OFWs arrived in Bohol via Manila on Tuesday night. (R. Tutas)

