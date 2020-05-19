Cebu gov’t to assist stranded Boholanos in securing quarantine certification











The Provincial Government of Cebu will extend assistance, particularly in acquiring quarantine certificates from authorities, to stranded Boholanos in the province who wish to go home to Bohol.

A certification for undergoing a 14-day facility or home quarantine is one of the requirements set by the province of Bohol to allow entry to Boholanos who have been stranded in Cebu and various parts of the country due to travel restrictions set by the national government to help contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID) 19.

“The Provincial Government of Cebu through its Provincial Health Office will give you your 14-day quarantine certification, kay mao man kaha ni inyong yangongo na maglisud g’yud mo ani, karon naa na tay dugang na kasayon,” said Dr. Yul Lopez, the Bohol Capitol’s COVID-19 spokesperson.

According to Lopez, they have also coordinated with authorities in Cebu City asking them to provide quarantine passes to stranded Boholanos, allowing them to travel around Metro Cebu as they accomplish their requirements amid movement restrictions in the COVID 19-hit metropolitan area.

Those who wish to ask for help from the Cebu government are directed to register through the Bohol Capitol’s website.

The provincial government of Bohol earlier drew flak for arranging mercy missions for those stranded outside of the province but asking for requirements which were deemed by some as difficult to accomplish.

Capitol officials have since rolled out a revised requirement list which included the need for a negative test result from a rapid antibody test instead of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which is more difficult to get and is more expensive.

Lopez assured that the rapid antibody test kits will be provided free of charge.

Stranded Boholanos were also required to only undergo a 14-day home quarantine in their places of origin instead of a facility quarantine.

Other requirements included a certification from health authorities indicating that the returning Boholanos do not exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 and a written guarantee that they will subject themselves to another 14-day quarantine and several testing in Bohol. (AD)