Gallares COVID-19 lab eyes at least 600 COVID-19 tests per day

Topic |  
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Gallares COVID-19 lab eyes at least 600 COVID-19 tests per day

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) will have the capacity to conduct at least 600 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests in a day once its molecular laboratory is certified by the Department of Health (DOH) to operate as a coronavirus disease (COVID)-19 testing center, said a health official on Tuesday.  

GCGMH chief of doctors Dr. Mutya Kismet Macuno, in an interview over station dyRD’s “Inyong Alagad” program, said that they will soon have three PCR machines that can each conduct 96 tests in eight hours or a total of about 600 tests in 16 hours.

Macuno explained that the hospital ordered a PCR machine on top of the one that arrived last week through the procurement of the province.

The DOH meanwhile is also expected to allocate another PCR machine for the province “soon.”

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Macuno, the GCGMH has entered the fourth phase of the five-stage accreditation process for COVID-19 testing centers.

However, the GCGMH is still awaiting several equipment to be delivered before it gets accredited by higher health authorities.

“Dunay daghang ekipo na hilanglan para makafunction na g’yud ang atong molecular laboratory, dili raman na ang PCR machine,” she said.  

Macuno said that Governor Arthur Yap has offered to personally make follow-ups on the orders to expedite their delivery from the suppliers.

On Inyong Alagad’s Monday edition, the health official said that they may be able to start the operations of the molecular lab in three weeks after the procurement of equipment and the implementation of biosafety measures.

“Akong gi-update si Gov na to ensure na dunay biosafety, we are looking at the next three weeks na maka take off na g’yud ta sa atong kaugalingon na pagkuha og PCR,” she said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The province of Bohol does not have a COVID-19 testing center causing longer waiting periods for the release of tests results of locals suspected of being infected with the disease and their contacts.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Swab samples extracted from individuals in Bohol need to be shipped to Cebu City for testing at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center or the DOH 7’s laboratory which both have been swamped with samples from the COVID-stricken city and other provinces in the region. (R. Tutas)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Probable COVID-19 patient ‘fit for discharge,’ moved to quarantine facility —Ramiro Hospital

The 17-year-old girl who has been deemed a probable coronavirus disease (COVID) 19 patient has been transferred to a government…

Tubigon village closes borders after resident tests positive in COVID-19 rapid test

A village in Tubigon closed its borders on Wednesday after one of its residents was tagged as a “probable” coronavirus…

COVID-positive Boholano medtechs, doctor completed training; brings Bohol closer to testing center goal

The two Boholano medical technologists and physician who volunteered to undergo training on coronavirus disease 19 testing in Cebu City…

GCGMH chief: 2 Boholano medtechs likely contracted COVID-19 in Cebu

Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital chief Dr. Mutya Kismet Macuno said that two medical technologists sent by the hospital to…

Lone reported COVID-19 patient in Bohol is recovering: health exec

The lone reported coronavirus disease (COVID) 19-positive person in Bohol was already recovering from the infection and continued to show…

Capitol to open COVID-19 testing area for stranded Boholanos in Cebu City

The provincial government of Bohol will be setting up a coronavirus disease (COVID) 19 testing area in Cebu City for…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply