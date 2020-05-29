Bohol doctors start medical exams for LSIs today at Pier 1, Cebu City











Physicians deployed by the Provincial Government of Bohol to Cebu City will start on Friday to conduct medical examinations for locally stranded individuals applying for approval to travel to Bohol.

According to the Capitol’s coronavirus disease (COVID) spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez, the province’s team of health workers will conduct the examination and will process applications for medical certificates at Pier 1 of the Cebu City Port.

A medical certificate from a government physician as proof of being asymptomatic and of having undergone 14-day quarantine and a travel authority from the police regional office in the LSI’s place of origin are the only two remaining requirements for travel to the province.

However, LSIs will be accommodated for examination at the pier by batch to prevent congestion.

Lopez said that LSIs will be told by their hometown’s focal person when they are allowed to undergo the medical exam at the port.

The medical team will have a list of LSIs approved for examination for the day and those not listed will not be accommodated.

“Kung walay tawag or text sa inyong focal person ayaw sa usa mo og ngadto kay kining batches of LSI ato ning gipahigayon na dili sab maggubot, magpunsisok,” he said. “Ang mga doctor didto naggunit na sila sa mga pangan na pwede ma-medical.”

Lopez asked LSIs not to be alarmed with the setup as the examinations will be conducted daily and everyone listed as LSI by their hometown’s focal person will be accommodated in their designated schedule.

Which LSIs will be accommodated first will be up to their respective local government units (LGU), depending on their capacity to take in individuals for isolation in their quarantine facilities.

“Ang unang konsidersayon is dawaton ba ka ni mayor, duna bay lugar si mayor sa imong lungsod na kapahilunaan nimo. Mao na si mayor g’yud ang manawag ninyo pinaagi sa focal person na kamoy scheduled karong adlawa ug kung wa mo tawgi basin sa sunod na batch pa inyong mga pangan,” said Lopez.

Meanwhile, those who have secured medical certificates from government physicians through other medical facilities may directly contact their focal person who will inform them if the LGU is ready to facilitate their travel and quarantine.

Lopez reiterated that it is important for LSIs to coordinate with their town’s designated focal persons to have their applications processed.

“Kadto rang ni-coordinate sa ilang focal person ang puydi mo labang, mo pauli diri sa Bohol,” he said. (A. Doydora)