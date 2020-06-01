Bring quarantine passes still —Tagbilaran City Hall exec











The Tagbilaran City Local Government Unit (LGU) will still implement the “One Household, One Quarantine Pass” policy, said an official on Monday, a day after the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) scrapped the mandatory implementation of the measure for areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

Tagbilaran City Administrator Cathelyn Torremocha in an interview over station dyRD’s “Inyong Alagad” program said that residents of the city will still be required to bring their quarantine passes with them when they go out as the Capitol has yet to issue a new directive in response to the DILG’s new order.

According to Torremocha, the city will still follow all the protocols implemented in the province when it was first placed under GCQ on May 1, including the home quarantine pass policy.

Bohol was among the areas pinpointed by the national government to be under GCQ until June 15.

“Tanan mga pamalaod na while sa GCQ pa ta ato g’yung sundon. Unless naa na puy e-issue si Gov. [Art Yap] na order,” she said.

The DILG in its statement released Sunday said that residents in areas placed under GCQ may no longer bring their quarantine passes.

However, an LGU may still require these depending on their need particularly “in critical and buffer zones or when required by local conditions,” the DILG said. (R. Tutas)