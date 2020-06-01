Bring quarantine passes still —Tagbilaran City Hall exec

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Bring quarantine passes still —Tagbilaran City Hall exec

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Tagbilaran City Local Government Unit (LGU) will still implement the “One Household, One Quarantine Pass” policy, said an official on Monday, a day after the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) scrapped the mandatory implementation of the measure for areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

Tagbilaran City Administrator Cathelyn Torremocha in an interview over station dyRD’s “Inyong Alagad” program said that residents of the city will still be required to bring their quarantine passes with them when they go out as the Capitol has yet to issue a new directive in response to the DILG’s new order.

According to Torremocha, the city will still follow all the protocols implemented in the province when it was first placed under GCQ on May 1, including the home quarantine pass policy.

Bohol was among the areas pinpointed by the national government to be under GCQ until June 15.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Tanan mga pamalaod na while sa GCQ pa ta ato g’yung sundon. Unless naa na puy e-issue si Gov. [Art Yap] na order,” she said.

The DILG in its statement released Sunday said that residents in areas placed under GCQ may no longer bring their quarantine passes.

However, an LGU may still require these depending on their need particularly “in critical and buffer zones or when required by local conditions,” the DILG said. (R. Tutas)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

What to expect in Bohol as GCQ extended

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Bohol continues to be under General Community…

No more P-500 food vouchers, Capitol to give rice instead

The initially planned distribution of food vouchers as part of the Capitol’s social amelioration program has been scrapped as the…

Bohol doctors start medical exams for LSIs today at Pier 1, Cebu City

Physicians deployed by the Provincial Government of Bohol to Cebu City will start on Friday to conduct medical examinations for…

Yap won’t allow opening of classes in August without safety assurance

Governor Art Yap on Wednesday said that he will not allow the resumption of classes in Bohol in August without…

Enrollment starts June 1, says Bohol DepEd chief

The Department of Education (DepEd) in Bohol is now preparing for the month-long enrollment of public schools which starts nationwide…

Chatto ‘not comfortable’ with DILG’s waiving of COVID tests for LSIs

First District Rep. Edgar Chatto expressed apprehension over the Department of Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) decision to waive the…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply