2 OFWs undergoing quarantine in Bohol give birth

Topic |  
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

2 OFWs undergoing quarantine in Bohol give birth

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Two repatriated Overseas Filipino workers (OFW) on Sunday gave birth while still undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine for balikbayans and locally stranded individuals.

According to Dr. Yul Lopez, the Capitol’s spokesperson on coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019-related matters, both OFWs were transported to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City where they gave birth.

Both women who were among the hundreds of OFWs quarantined in resorts in Panglao started to show signs of being in labor prompting health authorities to take them to the hospital.  

“Sanglit wala may facility sa pagpanganak sa hotel, we safely got the two pregnant women na naglabor na og sugod, inubanan sa atong nurses and doctor-supervised gidala sila safely through an ambulance,” Lopez said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The women gave birth to a girl named Marcela and a boy named Clay at 3:35 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively.

Both newborns were healthy and there were no complications during delivery, Lopez said.

The women on Monday were transported to their hometowns of Tubigon and Talibon where they will continue their quarantine under the supervision of their respective local government units.

“The mother and the child are in transit, amo nalang gidala sa ilang lungsod, sa ilang municipal quarantinbe facility aron mahataga siya og pag-alim, pagtagad, pagpangga sa Rural Health Unit (RHU) of Talibon and Tubigon,” Lopez said.

Lopez assured that the women were well taken care of by their towns’ RHUs.

According to the health official, both women had tested negative in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests prior to their arrival in the province.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Bohol has been receiving the entry of hundreds of OFWs in the past few weeks as part of the national government’s initiative to facilitate the return of balikbayans to their hometowns from urban centers particularly Metro Manila.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The provincial government, in turn, has mandated the returning OFWs to undergo 14-day quarantine immediately upon arrival in the province before returning to their homes.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

2 medtechs who survived COVID-19 to man Bohol’s virus testing lab

After surviving a coronavirus disease 2019 infection while in Cebu City, the two medical technologists from the Governor Celestino Galllares…

GCGMH: Boholano doctor, 2 medtechs now negative for COVID-19

The Boholano doctor and two medical technicians from the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) who earlier tested positive for…

Gallares COVID-19 lab eyes at least 600 COVID-19 tests per day

The Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) will have the capacity to conduct at least 600 polymerase chain reaction (PCR)…

Probable COVID-19 patient ‘fit for discharge,’ moved to quarantine facility —Ramiro Hospital

The 17-year-old girl who has been deemed a probable coronavirus disease (COVID) 19 patient has been transferred to a government…

Tubigon village closes borders after resident tests positive in COVID-19 rapid test

A village in Tubigon closed its borders on Wednesday after one of its residents was tagged as a “probable” coronavirus…

COVID-positive Boholano medtechs, doctor completed training; brings Bohol closer to testing center goal

The two Boholano medical technologists and physician who volunteered to undergo training on coronavirus disease 19 testing in Cebu City…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply