Corella PNP detainee admitted as MARI patient at Gallares Hospital











A detainee at the Corella Police Station lock-up jail who showed flu-like symptoms was admitted at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City as precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019.

According to Chief Master Sgt. Mariegay Orapa of the Corella Police Station, the 22-year-old male detainee, was admitted at the GCGMH as a MARI (Mild Acute Respiratory Infection) patient at 4 p.m. on Monday.

She said that the man had been experiencing fever, cough and colds for four days before they decided to take him to the health facility.

All three symptoms have been identified as among the common indications of COVID-19 infection.

However, it was noted that the detainee also had various other ailments including asthma and urinary tract infection which may have caused the symptoms.

“Naay siya UTI, unya hubakon pud ni siya so mura’g na trigger iyang hubak, tungod sa init wa siguro kadaog ang electic fan,” she said.

GCGMH medical chief Dr. Mutya Macuno said that they took swab samples from the patient.

All MARI and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection patients at the GCGMH are all subjected to polymerase chain reaction testing as part of protocol.

“Tanan patients admitted Sa SARI MARI are swabbed during admission po. We are still waiting for results,” Macuno said.

The 22-year-old man was detained at the Corella police lock-up facility for illegal gambling.

He was caught playing illegal coin toss game locally named “hantak,” police said. (A. Doydora)