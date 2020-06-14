Gallares chief hits fake news on release of SARI-MARI patients

Topic |  
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Gallares chief hits fake news on release of SARI-MARI patients

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

GCGMH chief Dr. Mutya Macuno | File Photo: via PIA-Bohol

An official of the  Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) cried foul over the continued proliferation of fake news both in social media and through some mainstream media outlets which have caused undue anxiety to the public.

Dr. Mutya T. Macuno, medical chief of the GCGMH, said there is no truth to reports that patients from their MARI-SARI (Moderate/Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) Ward were released from the hospital even if their PCR test results were still being awaited.

She strongly denounced the source of the false information which likewise said that the patients were instructed to be on home quarantine.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Whoever said that must have misconstrued or there is a misinterpretation or miscommunication,” the hospital chief said last night.

Macuno said the hospital is still awaiting the PCR results from Cebu City which have been delayed causing the MARI-SARI Ward to be full.

“I again texted DOH Regional Director Bernadas to send the results immediately once released by the Cebu hospital,” Macuno said.

The statement of Macuno came as the hospital announced that it will be accommodating Covid-19 cases even as it awaits the operation of the first PCR Testing Center in the province.

She deplored the delay as  some lacking materials were shipped from China on board an international vessel, instead of sending these through air cargo. 

The PCR testing center might be operational by next month, she added.

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

65-year-old COVID survivor stays at hospital as house in Tagbilaran on lockdown

Bohol’s third coronavirus disease 2019 survivor has opted to stay at the hospital even after she tested negative for the…

1 OFW in Panglao, 1 LSI in Sagbayan yield positive results in rapid tests

One overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who supposedly completed on Wednesday the mandatory 14-day quarantine for returning Boholanos and a locally…

Corella PNP detainee admitted as MARI patient at Gallares Hospital

A detainee at the Corella Police Station lock-up jail who showed flu-like symptoms was admitted at the Governor Celestino Gallares…

26 ‘close contacts’ of Bohol’s 2 latest COVID-19 cases tested; no symptoms

A health official on Tuesday said that the local government units of Tagbilaran City and Calape were able to trace…

22 Gallares Hospital personnel quarantined; all asymptomatic

All 22 personnel of the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital traced to have been in contact with the coronavirus disease…

Health exec confirms community transmission of COVID in Bohol

A health official on Friday confirmed that community transmission of the coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019 in Bohol has already happened.…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply