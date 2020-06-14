Gallares chief hits fake news on release of SARI-MARI patients











GCGMH chief Dr. Mutya Macuno | File Photo: via PIA-Bohol

An official of the Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) cried foul over the continued proliferation of fake news both in social media and through some mainstream media outlets which have caused undue anxiety to the public.

Dr. Mutya T. Macuno, medical chief of the GCGMH, said there is no truth to reports that patients from their MARI-SARI (Moderate/Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) Ward were released from the hospital even if their PCR test results were still being awaited.

She strongly denounced the source of the false information which likewise said that the patients were instructed to be on home quarantine.

“Whoever said that must have misconstrued or there is a misinterpretation or miscommunication,” the hospital chief said last night.

Macuno said the hospital is still awaiting the PCR results from Cebu City which have been delayed causing the MARI-SARI Ward to be full.

“I again texted DOH Regional Director Bernadas to send the results immediately once released by the Cebu hospital,” Macuno said.

The statement of Macuno came as the hospital announced that it will be accommodating Covid-19 cases even as it awaits the operation of the first PCR Testing Center in the province.

She deplored the delay as some lacking materials were shipped from China on board an international vessel, instead of sending these through air cargo.

The PCR testing center might be operational by next month, she added.