Resumption of Masses in Bohol orderly, says Bishop Uy











Bishop Alberto “Abet” Uy of the Diocese of Tagbilaran on Monday said that the resumption of Holy Masses on Sunday was orderly, showing that religious services which draw many people can be conducted safely even amid the pandemic which has caused fear among the public.

“Kadtong nag-observe nakita nila na di man diay g’yud hadlok tan-awon kay usahay man gud we are driven by fears, daghan ta og kabalaka which is also valid pero kung makita nila na ang simbahan naingkamot sa pagpahiluna, gradually magkahinay-hinay pud og kawala ang kahadlok sa mga taw,” Uy said.

Under the province’s Executive Order No. 31 dated June 12, religious gatherings may resume in places of worship such as churches but should only be taking up 25 percent of the area’s seating capacity.

According to Uy, the St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Tagbilaran City alone conducted at least eight Masses on Sunday while observing the new protocols set by the government.

Parishes under the diocese have also reported that the dry run on Sunday went smoothly while some churches and chapels were occupied by less than 25 percent.

“Nanawag ko sa tanang mga parokya kagabii, akong gipangumusta sila pinaagi sa text pud na okay kaayo ang dagan kagahapon ang mga dry run kagahapon,” he said.

There were churchgoers who were not able to go inside churches as these were already filled by the allowed capacity but none were insistent on entering.

Uy assured the Catholic faithful that they are still not obligated to attend physical Masses amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, ssistant provincial health officer Dr. Yul Lopez acknowledged the success of Uy and Bishop Daniel Parcon of the Diocese of Talibon in conducting Masses while observing strict health safety protocols such as physical distancing.

Lopez was among those that reviewed the two dioceses protocol proposals for their resumption of Masses.

“I really appreciate the initiative of Bishop Abet and Bishop Parcon…Nakit-an nato nindot kaayo ang ilang mga procedures, apil na sa kasal ug bunyag, maayo kaayo ilang protocol na gisubay,” Lopez said.

Both dioceses in Bohol suspended their Masses in March as cases of coronavirus disease 2019 surged in the country particularly in Metro Manila.

They have since been conducting online Masses to cater to the Catholic faithful. (R. .Tutas)