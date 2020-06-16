Tagbilaran has enough PCR, rapid test kits for LSIs –spox











COVID-19 swab booth in Tagbilaran City | Photo: via Tagbilaran LGU

The Tagbilaran City local government unit (LGU) assured that they have enough rapid antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test kits to test all of the locally stranded individuals (LSI) who are residents of the city once they arrive in Bohol.

Dice Arcenal, the City Hall’s spokesperson on coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019, said that LSIs will undergo mandatory rapid tests upon reaching the province and PCR tests on the fifth day from their arrival.

“Ni-declare na man na dili na e-test tong uban naguli, pwede na wala pero kami nagpadayon g’yud, gipangusgan g’yud na ni Mayor Baba na naay gihapon ang test inig abot diri sa Tagbilaran para maka sigurado ta sa seguridad sa atoang manguliay,” said Dice Arcenal, the City Hall’s spokesperson on coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019

City Hall has 5,000 rapid test kits and 2,800 PCR test kits.

According to Arcenal, the city intends to purchase more.

“I’m pretty sure na nagplano g’yud na si Mayor Baba na mo dugang siguro kay he wants the security and safety of Tagbilaran,” she said.

All LSIs are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine in either their houses, government facilities or hotels depending on the decision of the LGU.

Tagbilaran City has decided that LSIs will be accommodated in their quarantine facilities for the 14-day duration.

The city currently has four active COVID-19 cases and two of them are LSIs. The other two are health workers who were traced to have been in “direct” contact with a COVID-19 patient at a private hospital. (R. Tutas)