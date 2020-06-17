10 close contacts of Bohol’s lone COVID fatality found negative in PCR test











All 10 of those deemed as close contacts of the province’s lone coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019 fatality tested negative for the disease, said Calape Mayor Nelson Yu.

According to Yu, the results were based on PCR tests done on the close contacts of an 89-year-old resident of the town who tested positive for the disease on June 4.

The close contacts were swabbed on June 5 and the results were relayed by the Department of Health to the Calape government on Tuesday night.

“Mapasalamaton nga akong ipahibalo sa tanan nga nadawat na nato ang resulta sa PCR test sa atong gi quarantine nga mga close contacts niadtong gikataho nga nag positibo sa COVID 19 nga taga barangay Lawis ning atong lungsod sa Calape,” said Yu in a separate statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mayor said that those identified as the COVID-stricken man’s close contacts were four family members and six municipal health workers including nurses and an ambulance driver.

The 89-year-old man was already bedridden prior to his death and was no longer going out of his house before he was rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City for respiratory problems on May 25.

He was tested for COVID-19 on May 26 and died at the hospital due to severe myocardial infarction or heart attack on the same day.

His test results which turned out positive were released on June 4.

Yu however assured that protocols were already observed even before the test results were released considering that their resident died as a SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) patient.

Those who were in contact with the patient in Calape were already placed under quarantined immediately after his death. (R. Tutas)