DENGUE UPDATE: 2481 cases, 13 deaths in Bohol in 2020

Bohol faces challenges in two health fronts as dengue cases in the province continued to surge in the first five months of the year while authorities also scramble to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019.

Data from the Health Department’s Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) 7 showed that 2,481 dengue cases were recorded from January 1, 2020 to June 13, 2020.

The figure is 37.8 percent higher than the record in the same period in 2019 at 1,800.

Meanwhile, deaths due to the disease is slightly lower at 13 from 17 last year.

According to the RESU data, Talibon had the highest number of cases in the period with 376 while Tubigon is at far second with 184 cases.

Tagbilaran City, Clarin, and Ubay recorded 159, 114 and 99 cases, respectively.

The data indicated that majority of those affected by the disease were in the “21 years old and above” age bracket at 23.5 percent.

The RESU 7 called on local government units (LGU) across the province to intensify information campaigns to underscore the importance of destroying mosquito breeding grounds.

It also urged LGUs to implement community cleanup drives and to establish “Dengue Brigades” in barangays.

Local or Rural Health Units were directed to immediately notify the RESU if an increase in dengue cases is recorded in their areas of responsibility.

Meanwhile, both government and private hospitals were advised to strictly follow dengue clinical treatment protocol and to activate dengue fast lanes. (A. Doydora)