Bohol mayors not in favor of LSI home quarantine











Some mayors in the province opposed the home quarantine of locally stranded individuals (LSI), who have been arriving in droves in the past weeks.

The local chief executives expressed their opposition after Governor Art Yap, in accordance with a memorandum issued by the Department of Interior and Local Government, gave authority to local government units to decide whether to place their LSIs under hotel, government facility or home quarantine.

Dauis Mayor Miriam Sumaylo, president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines – Bohol, assured the public that none of their LSIs are placed under home quarantine.

“Di ko ok sa home quarantine. Sa Dauis adto ra jod sa quarantine facility tanan para patas. And mamonitor tanan sa MHO,” said Sumaylo.

Other mayors expressed similar sentiments against home quarantine which has also been heavily opposed by the public based on a radio survey over station dyRD and comments from hundreds of netizens.

“Big ‘no’ for home quarantine!” San Miguel Mayor Virgilio Mendez said in a text message to the Chronicle.

Tubigon Mayor William Mayor William Jao said that it would be difficult to monitor LSIs when they are at home for the duration of the 14-day quarantine.

Door-to-door monitoring of LSIs would also cause further burden for the town’s medical frontliners.

“It’s a big ‘no’ gyud sa home quarantine. Kadaghanan dili g’yud mosunod sa mga protocols. Mag-sige og lakaw, mogawas. Lisod kaayo e-monitor ug pag-manage. Besides, limitado ra kaayo ang mga medical teams sa mga kalungsuran. Bun-og naman gani intawon atong mga medical teams ug frontliners nga naa sa mga municipal central quarantine and isolation facilities,” he said.

Anda Mayor Dodong Amper also opposed home quarantine.

“As a rule JUD UNTA NOT ALLOWED ang HQ…basta in favor jud ko nga dili jud i-allow ang HQ,” he said in a text message.

Inabanga Mayor Roygie Jumamoy said “Para nako, mas maayo g’yud nga diha ra g’yud sa mga isiolation facilities not sa balay.”

In Lila, Mayor Jed Piollo issued an executive order declaring that home quarantine is not allowed and no exemptions will be made.

Meanwhile, other towns have allowed some of their LSIs to undergo home quarantine.

Balilihan Mayor Pureza Chatto said that home quarantining of LSIs provided that they are alone in their house.

“In our case sa Balilihan, we allow home quarantine as long as there is no one else staying in the house but the LSI or LSIs, the BHERT (Barangay Health Emergency Response Team) would commit to secure and monitor the LSI/s, and it has clearance by the MHO (Municipal Health Office),” she said.

Loon Mayor Elvi Relampagos said that if their facilities would be swamped with LSIs it is not dismissing the possibility of home quarantining their returning residents.

“For a big town with good population, if left with no choice but to exercise this option, importante lang walay laing naka stay sa balay og ang BHERTs are activated magbantay ug monitor,” said Relampagos.

Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap has not issued a statement regarding the issue but the city has been placing their LSIs under facility quarantine.

The same goes of Candijay.

“Sa Candijay, ang naka home quaratine ra mga OFWs (overseas Filipino workers). Ang mga LSI, wala gi home quaratine kay lisod na,” said Candijay Mayor Christopher Tutor.

In a press conference on Monday, Art said that he would have to consult mayors regarding the home quarantine before deciding on whether or not to retain the option.

However, it was the governor who have authority to mayors of the province to choose their quarantine method through a directive issued earlier this month.

According to Yap, having multiple options for LSI quarantine would ensure their hastened homecoming.

Home quarantine could be among those options as long as protocols are followed within the house while the quarantine is ongoing.

“Kung gusto nato mopadayon pa ang pagpauli sa LSI ug ma-increase pa ang pacing sa pagpauli nila, kinahanglan nag explore ta og other options, dili ra na ipabilin ra na ipadayon nato ang pagdawat base sa number ng mga katre sa quarantine facility na available,” he said. (R. Tutas)