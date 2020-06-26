7,319 more LSIs expected to arrive in Bohol

File Photo: via BFP Tubigon

Some 7,319 more locally stranded individuals or LSIs from various localities are expected to be ferried and flown to Bohol even while the province is still enforcing strict travel restrictions to fend off the onslaught of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to Dr. Yul Lopez, the Capitol’s COVID-19 spokesperson, the province will make sure that the volume of LSI arrivals will be limited based on local government units’ (LGU) capacity to accommodate them at their quarantine facilities.

“Og duna nay maka kompleto sa ilang quarantine period ug makapauili na sa ilang balay, that is the time na limpyo na sad ang mga quarantine facilities masudlan na sad sa mga umaabotay na LSI,” Lopez said.  

The figure was based on the information gathered by the Offshore Boholanos Coordinating Team and LGU focal persons who are coordinating with LSIs and arranging their transportation and quarantine upon their arrival in the province.

“Mas maayo ni na nahibalo ta sa numero aron mahibalo sad ang mga mayor og unsaon pagduma niining mga arrivals, there has to be a pacing atong himuon og sistema na dili all at once nga makapamauli,” the health official said.

Data from the Provincial Government of Bohol showed that the province has a total bed capacity of 6,610 spread across various facilities in which LSIs will be quarantined.

All LSIs arriving in the province, regardless of the place of origin, are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Ang kadalungsod gi pahimo ni Governor (Art Yap) og mga quarantine facilities nila sa tagsa-tagsa ka lungsod unya naglangkob pud ni og mga skwelahan, mga municipal facility na aproba sa BIATF (Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force) maoy atong gihimong quarantine facilities,” he said.

As of June 25, the province has allowed the entry of 5,742 LSIs since March 23.

Of the figure, 2,117 LSIs have completed their mandatory 14-day quarantine and cleared to go home while the rest are still held in quarantine facilities.

LGUs were previously given the option to either place their LSIs under hotel, government facility or home quarantine.

However, clamor against home quarantining mounted in the past week amid the rising number of COVID-19-positive LSIs in the province prompting mayors to decide to disallow LSIs from undergoing quarantine in their houses.

