MARI patient jumps off Gallares Hospital in escape try

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

MARI patient jumps off Gallares Hospital in escape try

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A patient admitted at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City jumped off from the second floor of the health facility sustaining minor injuries.

This was confirmed by Dr. Mutya Macuno, GCGMH medical chief, on Friday morning.

According to Macuno, the patient was admitted at the hospital for mild acute respiratory illness (MARI).

Initial reports indicated that patient was “anxious” and was afraid that he might catch a more severe disease while in the hospital.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Kanang ma praning bitaw na huna-huna, mao toy ilang storya na mahadlok siya na unta’g matakdan kuno siya gusto kuno siya mo balhin,” Macuno said.

Macuno assured that the patient was in stable condition and had only suffered minor cuts sustained due to the fall.

In a statement released Thursday night, the GCGMH assured that the patient is being supervised and looked after by the hospital’s behavioral science department, COVID-19 medical team and patient safety committee.

The GCGMH is Bohol’s designated COVID-19 healthcare facility. (with RT)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Do door-to-door count of households, Yap urges village execs

Governor Art Yap on Thursday urged barangay captains and other village officials to conduct regular “house-to-house count” of their residents…

Capitol eyes COVID-19 testing center at BMCI

The Provincial Government of Bohol is planning to establish a coronavirus disease (COVID) 19 testing laboratory at the Bohol Medical…

Completion of Bohol’s 1st PCR lab eyed in July

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Bohol’s first molecular laboratory at the Gov.…

DENGUE UPDATE: 2481 cases, 13 deaths in Bohol in 2020

Bohol faces challenges in two health fronts as dengue cases in the province continued to surge in the first five…

10 close contacts of Bohol’s lone COVID fatality found negative in PCR test

All 10 of those deemed as close contacts of the province’s lone coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019 fatality tested negative for…

Another Tagbilaran LSI positive for COVID; Bohol cases now at 15

Another locally stranded individual quarantined in Tagbilaran City has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019, raising the number…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply