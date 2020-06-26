MARI patient jumps off Gallares Hospital in escape try











A patient admitted at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City jumped off from the second floor of the health facility sustaining minor injuries.

This was confirmed by Dr. Mutya Macuno, GCGMH medical chief, on Friday morning.

According to Macuno, the patient was admitted at the hospital for mild acute respiratory illness (MARI).

Initial reports indicated that patient was “anxious” and was afraid that he might catch a more severe disease while in the hospital.

“Kanang ma praning bitaw na huna-huna, mao toy ilang storya na mahadlok siya na unta’g matakdan kuno siya gusto kuno siya mo balhin,” Macuno said.

Macuno assured that the patient was in stable condition and had only suffered minor cuts sustained due to the fall.

In a statement released Thursday night, the GCGMH assured that the patient is being supervised and looked after by the hospital’s behavioral science department, COVID-19 medical team and patient safety committee.

The GCGMH is Bohol’s designated COVID-19 healthcare facility. (with RT)