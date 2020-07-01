Aumentado: plant, grow trees











NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

Hitting two birds with one stone?

Environmentalists will bash you for that, but the idiomatic expression refers to Rep. Erico Aristotle Aumentado of Bohol’s 2nd District’s solution to the irrigation water problem, but at the same time, providing his constituents with the basic infrastructure and livelihood support that they need.

Aumentado had been providing these to the barangays in his district by tapping the appropriate national government agencies that have programs for infrastructure, agriculture, and livelihood support.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include the Departments of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Agriculture (DA) and its attached agency National Irrigation Administration (NIA), National Electrification Administration (NEA), and Labor and Employment (DOLE), among others.

The next batch of requests, however, the solon said, will need proof that all households in a barangay have surviving planted trees of their choice, but preferably endemic, on family-owned of government-owned lots.

Aumentado chairs the House Committee on Science and Technology. He explains the science behind the new requirement as the ability of trees to hold water, prevent erosion, give off oxygen that humans breathe, attract rain, absorb heat and pollution, and keep the temperature cool, not to mention the fruits or lumber that man can enjoy.

With trees, the watershed is preserved, the water table is maintained, saltwater intrusion is prevented.

Without trees, watersheds – and with them, reservoirs for irrigation (and potable water) dams, rivers, streams and creeks dry up, and the water table levels drop.

For multi-tranche funded or multi-phase or stage projects, the surviving trees are a requisite for subsequent releases or phases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aumentado said if a barangay has say, 80 households, that local government unit will have had 80 surviving trees when the first phase of their multi-purpose hall is completed, and another 80 surviving trees upon completion of the second phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

The solon said the tree planting and survivorship requirements for the barangays in his district will stay until the end of his term.

This early, man must already do things within his control to retain water. After all, the people themselves will be the beneficiaries, he said.

Meanwhile, if he had his way, Aumentado said the private land developer now cutting Baguio City’s signature pine trees to pave the way for housing should have left the trees alone. He said they should have built their housing units contour or terraces style – around these trees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baguio has been declared as the country’s summer capital because of its cool, even cold, temperature due to the trees, coupled with the place’s elevation.

Tagaytay City that is nearer the capital, Manila, is also cool. But, people still troop to Baguio to experience and smell the pine, and enjoy the view. (June S. Blanco)

ADVERTISEMENT

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.