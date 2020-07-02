LSIs from other regions barred from traveling via sea to Bohol











Inter-regional sea travel for locally stranded individuals (LSI) to Bohol and the rest of Central Visayas have been suspended.

Dr. Yul Lopez, the Capitol’s spokesperson on coronavirus disease (COVID)-19 matters, said that the suspension was imposed through an order issued by the Philippine Coast Guard.

The order bars travel of LSIs from other regions into Central Visayas, CARAGA and Regions 6 and 8.

Lopez clarified that travel from one locality to another within Central Visayas is allowed. The same policy applies for the three other regions.

“Pananglit gikan ka sa Dumaguete, makasud ka sa Bohol o uban lugar sama sa Cebu province…so within the region mahimo makasud,” Lopez said.

Sweeper flights from Manila to Bohol will also still be allowed to operate.

Meanwhile, travel to and from Cebu City which has been identified as a virus hotspot remained suspended.

It was not specified when the suspension of inter-regional sea travel will be lifted. (A. Doydora)