LSIs from other regions barred from traveling via sea to Bohol

Topic |  
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

LSIs from other regions barred from traveling via sea to Bohol

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Inter-regional sea travel for locally stranded individuals (LSI) to Bohol and the rest of Central Visayas have been suspended.

Dr. Yul Lopez, the Capitol’s spokesperson on coronavirus disease (COVID)-19 matters, said that the suspension was imposed through an order issued by the Philippine Coast Guard.

The order bars travel of LSIs from other regions into Central Visayas, CARAGA and Regions 6 and 8.

Lopez clarified that travel from one locality to another within Central Visayas is allowed. The same policy applies for the three other regions.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Pananglit gikan ka sa Dumaguete, makasud ka sa Bohol o uban lugar sama sa Cebu province…so within the region mahimo makasud,” Lopez said.

Sweeper flights from Manila to Bohol will also still be allowed to operate.

Meanwhile, travel to and from Cebu City which has been identified as a virus hotspot remained suspended.

It was not specified when the suspension of inter-regional sea travel will be lifted. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

‘No-backride’ policy still in effect in Bohol, says Yap

The “no-backride” policy remains in effect even under Modified General Community Quarantine, said Governor Arthur Yap on Wednesday, the day…

Tagbilaran to build own COVID-19 testing center

The Tagbilaran City local government unit (LGU) is planning to establish a molecular laboratory testing center in a bid to…

7,319 more LSIs expected to arrive in Bohol

Some 7,319 more locally stranded individuals or LSIs from various localities are expected to be ferried and flown to Bohol…

‘Overwhelmed’ Bohol mayors appeal for ‘temporary stop’ of LSI entry

Some Bohol mayors appealed to the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to temporarily suspend the travel of locally…

LSIs from Cebu province still allowed to enter Bohol

A Capitol official has clarified that locally stranded individuals (LSI) from Cebu province may still enter Bohol if they are…

Bohol mayors not in favor of LSI home quarantine

Some mayors in the province opposed the home quarantine of locally stranded individuals (LSI), who have been arriving in droves…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply