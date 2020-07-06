Quarantine facility for Bohol cops inaugurated











The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) on Monday inaugurated its quarantine and isolation center for police personnel suspected of COVID-19 infection.

BPPO chief Col. Joselito Clarito who led the opening ceremony for the Malasakit and Makatao Recovery Center in Tagbilaran City said that the facility was established in accordance with the directive of Central Visayas police director Brig. General Ignatius Ferro.

He said that Ferro ordered police provincial offices to have their own quarantine and isolation center for cops.

Funds for the facility were pooled from various local government units and non-governmental organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ang mga materyales dito ay pinagsama-sama at pinagtulong-tulongan ng iba’t-ibang mga grupo, LGU at galing sa mga NGO at ibang private individuals na matagal na naming partners na tumutulong sa BPPO magmula pa nuon,” he said.

The quarantine and isolation center is built inside a covered court in Barangay Poblacion II.

It can accommodate at least 32 persons and can be expanded if needed, Clarito said.

“Kompleto ng gamit to. Meron tayong kusina, meron tayong CR at pwede pa natin to ma-expand kung kinakailangan. Pwede isa pang cubicle, kung kelangan natin magdagdag ng 20 beds more,” he said.

The province’s top cop hoped that no police officer will need to be quarantined in the facility but they still had to build it as part of preparedness measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak’s continued spread in the country.

So far, no police officer in the province has been confirmed to have been infected with the dreaded respiratory disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the BPPO on Saturday locked down the Carmen Police Station after its commander Major Jodel Torregosa succumbed to a respiratory illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swab samples for COVID-19 have been extracted from Terrogosa who died after an asthma attack and results are now being awaited. (R. Tutas)