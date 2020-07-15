Zero active COVID-19 cases in Tagbilaran











There are no more active COVID-19 cases in Tagbilaran City after its last remaining infected resident recovered from the disease on Tuesday.

“We congratulate the city of Tagbilaran kay zero active cases na ang maong syudad,” said Dr. Yul Lopez, the Capitol’s spokesperson on COVID-19-related matters on Wednesday.

Based on data from the Capitol, 10 locally stranded individuals in the city were infected with COVID-19 but have already recovered.

Two health workers at a hospital and a resident in the city who were also COVID-19 positive have also earlier recovered.

According to Lopez, there are 11 active COVID-19 cases in the entire province.

All of them are LSIs isolated in their respective local government units’ isolation facilities.

“All 11, according sa atong pag-monitor, walay gipangbati sa lawas, maayo ra silang tanan ug nagpadayon nalang sa ilang 14 ka adlaw an quarantine ug extension aron mahimo silang ma clear,” Lopez said.

Meanwhile, 41 other individuals beat COVID-19 but one Calape resident, an 89-year-old man, died while infected with the virus. (A. Doydora)