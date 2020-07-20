17 houses in Tagbilaran, Calape on lockdown











A total of 17 houses in Tagbilaran City and Calape were placed on lockdown after two residents of the localities tested positive for COVID-19.

The Tagbilaran City resident, a 13-year-old boy, who is asymptomatic has been transferred to an isolation facility while the female Calape resident, 76, passed away on July 15.

According to Calape Mayor Nelson Yu, 10 houses surrounding the deceased woman’s home in Barangay Looc were locked down.

Some 41 residents were included in the lockdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Among gistrikto, gipadugangan nako og police didto unya akong gi-meeting mga kapitan. Mi-issue ta og order na pahigpitan g’yud ang wearing of mask,” said Yu.

In Tagbilaran, some seven houses in Purok Centro 1 of Barangay Dampas were locked down, said Tagbilaran City Health Officer Dr. Jeia Pondoc.

The COVID-19-positive boy and his family who tested negative for the disease were transferred to an isolation facility.

It was earlier noted that the boy was and his family underwent polymerase chain-reaction (PCR) testing after his cousin who traveled from Bohol to Manila earlier this month tested positive for the disease.

“So duha na ni sila gikan aning lugara. Knowing na sa isa ka lugar duha kabuok, that would be community transmission,” said Pondoc.

Meanwhile, the boy’s five-year-old brother, although earlier testing negative for COVID-19, was admitted at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was transferred from the Tagbilaran City Maternity and Children’s Hospital after having fever and diarrhea.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Pondoc, the boy and the entire family’s movements were limited prior to knowing that he was infected with the virus.

They were all under home quarantine while awaiting the results of their PCR tests.

Yu said that it has re-implemented the one household, one quarantine pass policy to limit the movements of the residents of the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who entire of Island of Pangganan in Calape where Barangay Looc is located are now required to undergo registration. (R. Tutas)