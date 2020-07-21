Bohol eyes 3 large reservoirs to address scarcity of water











TAGBILARAN CITY – The provincial government of Bohol will develop three large reservoirs to supply water to clusters of towns and address the decades-old problem on scarcity of water.

Governor Arthur Yap on Sunday said the reservoirs will also address the water problem in hinterland areas on the mainland, while desalination plants will address the water problem in island barangays.

For barangay-based drinking water supply, the provincial government is also partnering with barangays and municipalities in putting up coin-operated portable water vending machines.

“For mainland Bohol, we are now looking for clustered surface water areas. And right now, we have already identified a few. There are 10 municipalities that are very thirsty. And, in fact, two weeks from now, we’re sitting down with the officials of these towns to discuss the projects,” Yap said.

The provincial government will be tapping the Sikatuna-Talibon reservoir to supply water to the municipalities of Bien Unido, Trinidad, Talibon and Getafe.

In Ubay, the provincial government has identified a reservoir that can supply water even up to the municipalities of President Carlos P. Garcia, Ubay, Candijay, Alicia and parts of Anda.

A water source has also been identified in Jagna that will supply water to Guindulman, Duero and Anda.

Another one has been identified for Carmen, the town where the Chocolate Hills are located.

Yap said he will be announcing the final plan on the domestic water program of Bohol after the Bohol Day celebration on July 22.

He said putting up desalination plants in mainland areas would be impractical “because it’s too expensive”. For mainland areas, there would be water reservoirs with clarifying chambers, he added.

The governor is assisting the water district of Talibon in improving its operation by providing a clarifying tank.

The governor said a desalination plant is appropriate in the islands since what is abundant around them are seawaters that can be converted into drinking water.

Meanwhile, the town of Trinidad is the first local government unit to launch a barangay water project under the Accessible, Reliable and Timely (ART) Water for All program of the current provincial administration. (PNA)