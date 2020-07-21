Sikatuna records first COVID-19 case

Topic |  
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Sikatuna records first COVID-19 case

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The town of Sikatuna on Tuesday recorded its first COVID-19 case.

According to Sikatuna Mayor Jecjec Ellorimo, test results were relayed from the Department of Health (DOH) to the local government unit this morning indicating that one of the town’s locally stranded individuals (LSI) tested positive for the dreaded disease.

The male LSI arrived in Bohol via an AirAsia sweeper flight from Manila on July 7.

Ellorimo said that the LSI was tested while under quarantine on July 10 after experiencing cough.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He was supposed to be cleared to go home on Monday after a 14-day quarantine but had to undergo further isolation after testing positive.

“Gi bilhin na namo sa isolation facility, mo extend na pud na og another 14 days,” said Ellorimo.

According to Ellorimo, the DOH has started tracing of those who were in contact with the LSI including those who were on the same sweeper flight.

The LSI’s fiancée who travelled with him from Manila and stayed in the same quarantine facility also had to extend her stay.

Swab samples were taken from her but results have yet to be released.

“Treated nalang as positive na pud siya kay kauban man sila…uban og flight, the same facility,” said Ellorimo.  

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The COVID-positive man was among the 14 LSIs of Sikatuna who remained under quarantine.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He is the 71st confirmed COVID-19 case of the province. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

17 houses in Tagbilaran, Calape on lockdown

A total of 17 houses in Tagbilaran City and Calape were placed on lockdown after two residents of the localities…

After declared COVID-free, Tagbilaran records 1 new virus case

Just several hours after Tagbilaran City was declared free from active COVID-19 cases, Mayor Baba Yap on Wednesday night announced…

Zero active COVID-19 cases in Tagbilaran

There are no more active COVID-19 cases in Tagbilaran City after its last remaining infected resident recovered from the disease…

GCGMH asks for patience as COVID testing lab set for completion later in July

An official at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) appealed for patience from the public as it continues to…

6 COVID-positive LSIs in Trinidad were quarantined for 28 days, says mayor

The six locally stranded individuals (LSI) who tested positive for COVID-19 based on PCR (polymerase chain-reaction) test results released on…

Late Carmen police chief negative for COVID-19

Carmen Police Station chief Major Jodel Torregosa who died of a respiratory ailment over a week ago tested negative for…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply