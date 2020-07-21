Sikatuna records first COVID-19 case











The town of Sikatuna on Tuesday recorded its first COVID-19 case.

According to Sikatuna Mayor Jecjec Ellorimo, test results were relayed from the Department of Health (DOH) to the local government unit this morning indicating that one of the town’s locally stranded individuals (LSI) tested positive for the dreaded disease.

The male LSI arrived in Bohol via an AirAsia sweeper flight from Manila on July 7.

Ellorimo said that the LSI was tested while under quarantine on July 10 after experiencing cough.

He was supposed to be cleared to go home on Monday after a 14-day quarantine but had to undergo further isolation after testing positive.

“Gi bilhin na namo sa isolation facility, mo extend na pud na og another 14 days,” said Ellorimo.

According to Ellorimo, the DOH has started tracing of those who were in contact with the LSI including those who were on the same sweeper flight.

The LSI’s fiancée who travelled with him from Manila and stayed in the same quarantine facility also had to extend her stay.

Swab samples were taken from her but results have yet to be released.

“Treated nalang as positive na pud siya kay kauban man sila…uban og flight, the same facility,” said Ellorimo.

The COVID-positive man was among the 14 LSIs of Sikatuna who remained under quarantine.

He is the 71st confirmed COVID-19 case of the province. (A. Doydora)