Tagbilaran extends business tax deadline anew











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Tagbilaran City is being inclusive in its measures against COVID-19. City Mayor John Gessnell “BABA” Yap supported the resolution sponsored by City Councilor Joseph Bompat extending the deadline of payment for the Business Taxes from July 20 to September 30, 2020 for the 3rdquarter of 2020 without interest and surcharges.

The 14th Sangguniang Panlungsod led by City Vice-Mayor Jose Antonio Veloso approved the resolution sponsored by City Councilor Bompat.

This is to ensure that Tagbilaranons will be given all the assistance they need in their stand against the threat of the COVID-19. In fact, Mayor Yap has launched various initiatives to alleviate the burden of these contagious disease upon the Tagbilaranons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The positioning of thermal scanners and alcohol in key structures around Tagbilaran, the strict implementation of curfew, the disinfection drive, the delivery of food packs, and the total execution of the strategic Executive Orders mandated by both the Provincial and National Government were conducted.

The extension of payments is another pro-active stance by the Tagbilaran City Government, ensuring that Tagbilaranons will stay focused in keeping themselves safe and healthy during this critical time.