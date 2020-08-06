COVID-19 cases in Bohol breach 100 mark











The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bohol has breached the 100 mark.

Gov. Art Yap on Wednesday night announced that three more individuals have tested positive for the disease raising the number of confirmed cases to 102 from 99.

According to Yap, the new cases included two community transmissions which were through two residents of San Miguel who had no travel history.

“Ang duha nga taga San Miguel dili sila LSI o OFW apan produkto kini sa contact tracing nga atong gipahigayon niadtong kaso sa community transmission sa lumad taga San Miguel nga namatay ug nagpositibo sa COVID-19,” Yap said in a statement.

The other new case was a locally stranded individual from Sagbayan.

All three persons were quarantined inside their towns’ respective isolation centers.

“Ang tulo ka bag-ong kaso nagpabilin nga gi-isolate sila karon sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka municipal isolation center. Ato ng gipahibaw si Mayor Dodong Mendez ug Mayor Junjun Suarez kabahin sa resulta,” Yap said.

Most of the COVID-19 cases in Bohol are LSIs but recently community transmissions have been on the rise with at least 10 new cases recorded in span of two weeks.

Yap had earlier admitted that the growing number of community transmissions were a “cause for concern.”

Based on data from the Capitol, there 29 active COVID-19 cases in Bohol while 69 have recovered and four have died.