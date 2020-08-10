Bohol’s biggest hospital starts construction in 2021











NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

Barely seven months from now, the construction of the biggest government-owned hospital will commence.

Rep. Edgar Chatto reconfirmed last Friday that the Gov. Gallares Medical Center will be the major medical project in the province in support to the vision of having a stronger health system in the province.

The 500-bed hospital will rise at the sprawling five-hectare lot of the provincial government in barangay Malayo in Cortes town.

Rep. Chatto issued the update during his message at the inauguration of the first RT-PCR Testing Laboratory at the Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital. The solon was instrumental for the establishment of the PCR laboratory which is part of the multi-million medical complex in Cortes town. However , because of the pandemic, Chatto made strong representations with the Department of Health to have the PCR testing lab done ahead even before the construction of the new hospital in Cortes.

The huge medical complex is a “specialized care” facility which extended the budget of P1.5 billion.

The design consultant was bidded out to Espina & Associates (EPEA) which will provide the complete design; its environmental impact assessment, soil boring and the soil probing.

In his talk, Chatto said we have to be ready for “health challenges not only for today but specially for the future.”

Amidst the pandemic, Chatto sees the the need to further enhance our medical services which he started during his incumbency as governor while now he expects the assumption of Gov. Art Yap to continue on this desire to upgrade the medical services in out towns.