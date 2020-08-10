Provincial gov’t cancels some events due to COVID-19











Some usual activities of the Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh) through the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) that geared towards agriculture have been affected by the COVID-19.

Rosanna G. Lamdagan Chief-Agribusiness Division, OPA, said that this year’s SandugoAgri-Fair 2020 that usually be done on the third week of July had not been conducted due to the continued threat of the virus.

The SandugoAgri-Fair is one of the activities of the PGBh to add color in the month-long celebration of the Sandugo Festival every month of July showcasing the Boholano grown/raised agricultural products.

The week-long fair also aims to recognize Boholano farmers who have excelled in their respective field of agriculture.

Lamdagan bared that the coming activities such as World Food Day on the third week of October and the Kasadyasa Bohol on the whole month of December had already been cancelled.

She said that the delay in awarding and recognizing the winners of the SUHID saMalampusong Mag-uumangBol-anon 2019 which usually be done during the closing program of the SandugoAgri-Fair has been also caused by the dreaded disease.

The Ubi Festival which the Boholanos celebrated last January 28-31 is uncertain if it can be celebrated next year depending upon the situation if the virus would dissipate.

Assistant Provincial Agriculturist Larry M. Pamugas ordered for the temporary suspension on prices monitoring to the wet markets and malls by the OPA price monitoring team to avoid them for being afflicted with the virus.

Some scheduled trainings and meetings to the farmers associations had also been cancelled so as to observe the social distancing health standard protocol.

However, aside from some cancellations, the PGBh has sustained to conduct the Agricultural Rural Transformation (ART) Tabosa Bohol every Monday and Thursday at the CPG Park infront of Bohol Wisdom School, CPG North Avenue, Cogon, Tagbilaran City and the KADIWA on Wheels every Tuesday in Albur and every Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday in Dauis that sell agri-commodities at the low prices compared than those of the wet markets and malls. (AtoyCosap)