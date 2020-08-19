2-year-old dies of COVID-19











A two-year-old who contracted COVID-19 has passed away at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City, said Mayor Dave Duallo of Buenavista on Wednesday.

The boy who was a resident of Buenavista was admitted at the GCGMH on Monday a day after celebrating his birthday when he experienced difficulty in breathing.

He died on Wednesday morning, raising the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Bohol to seven.

The boy was reportedly also diagnosed with hydrocephalus and a heart condition.

According to Duallo, the boy who was a son of a barangay councilor had no travel history and was considered as a community transmission case.

Meanwhile, the boy’s mother and a companion have been picked up by the local government unit and placed under isolation in Barangay Puting Bato of the town.

Duallo said that the areas surrounding the boy’s residence were locked down.

The local government unit has been delivering relief goods to those affected. (with R. Tutas)