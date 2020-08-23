Ubay hospital needs doctors

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

With the rising cases of Covid-19 in the northern side of the province, doctors and nurses are needed at the Don Emilio Del Valle Memorial Hospital in Ubay town.

 

Dr. Nelson A. Elle, chief of hospital told the Chronicle yesterday that the 155-bed hospital is in dire need of 21 doctors, nurses, medical technologists, radiologic technologists and clerks.

Until last week, the hospital was still awaiting applicants for the job openings.

The hiring of 21 medical practitioners will  beef up their existing 38 medical specialists and 199 nurses attending to the general wards and the Covid related unit.  

The hospital has allotted 21 beds for Covid related patients, 12 beds of which will be for Medical Sai and MARI cases.

For non Covid patients, six beds for OB-GYN and three beds for pediatric cases.

Dr. Elle said the general ward which has 134 bed capacity  continues to accept prenatal, ultrasound, chest X-ray, CT scan, MRI, laboratory services and blood station.

 

The Erico Aumentado Wing is strictly for Covid patients following strict health protocols like regular disinfection  of patient areas using UV Light and misting (Sanosil) .

Meanwhile, the 322 hospital personnel underwent swab PCR test to ensure their health condition as they serve the public, Dr. Elle concluded.

