19 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Bohol

August 27, 2020
August 27, 2020

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province continued to surge as these neared the 200 mark.

Governor Arthur Yap on Thursday said that they tallied 19 new cases based on polymerase chain reaction test results released by the molecular laboratories of the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City and Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

 

The total number of confirmed cases in the province stood at 186 with 72 of these active.

More than half of the new cases are locals with no travel history.

According to Yap, 10 of the new cases are residents of Talibon.  

The others are two returning locally stranded individuals from Danao, one returning LSI from Ubay, one returning LSI from Tubigon, four returning LSI from Trinidad and one returning LSI from Batuan.

Mayors of the towns with then new cases have been notified of the development.

“Ang mga LSI nga nagpositibo sa lungsod sa Danao, Ubay, Tubigon, Trinidad ug Batuan nagpabilin usab nga naka isolate sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka Municipal Isolation Center,” Yap said.

 

“Nagpadayon ang atong pagcontact trace sa mga bag-ong kaso pinaagi sa DOH, PHO, RHU sa matag lungsod ug PNP Contact Tracing Team,” he added.

Meanwhile, the province has tallied 107 COVID-19 recoveries and seven deaths.

