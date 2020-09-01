33 BFP personnel isolated after firefighter tests positive for COVID

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

33 BFP personnel isolated after firefighter tests positive for COVID

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
File Photo: via BFP Tagbilaran

A total of 33 Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel mostly in Tagbilaran City were placed under isolation after they were identified as close contacts of an employee of the agency who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Tagbilaran City Fire Station chief Sr. Insp. Marlyn Macatangay, those transferred to an isolation facility included 29 of her personnel while the others were from Panglao, Cortes and Baclayon.

The isolated BFP personnel are set to undergo another round of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

Earlier, all employees of BFP Bohol were subjected to swab testing.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Some 50 of those tested were from the Tagbilaran Fire Station and one of them, a 40-year-old man, tested positive for the disease, said Macatangay.

“Last duty niya noong Tuesday [last week] kasi gi swab sila ng Wednesday. Mandatory sa amin na tanang BFP personnel mag undergo ng PCR test,” she said.

The BFP official noted that it was likely that the BFP employee was infected through community transmission as he had not contact with a person who had recent travel history.

 

He also was not part of the BFP’s decontamination team which meets arriving LSIs and overseas Filipinos workers at seaports and the Bohol Panglao International Airport.

“Yung yung tingin naming [community transmission] kasi wala siyang contact sa mga LSI. Di din siya member ng decon team natin,” she said.

The Tagbilanan City Fire Station meanwhile remained fully operational as it was not placed on lockdown.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Decontamination of its facilities however were conducted after the positive case was reported by health authorities.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The BFP personnel was one of five new COVID-19 cases in Tagbilaran City announced on Monday night. The others included two LSIs, one OFW and one resident with no travel history. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Virus-hit Bien Unido island records more COVID-19 recoveries

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the island village of Malingin in Bien Unido which has earlier been deemed…

Bohol med groups issue stand on use of Hydroxychloroquine

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Two groups of medical practitioners issued yesterday…

Talibon RHU on lockdown after worker gets COVID-19

The local government unit of Talibon on Thursday placed its Rural Health Unit (RHU) under lockdown after one of its…

19 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Bohol

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province continued to surge as these neared the 200 mark. Governor Arthur…

COVID cases in Bohol surge to 167

The number of total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bohol has surged to 167 after 23 new cases of the disease…

Ubay hospital needs doctors

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. With the rising cases of Covid-19 in…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply