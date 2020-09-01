Voters’ registration in Bohol resumes

Topic |  
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Voters’ registration in Bohol resumes

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Voters’ registration in Bohol resumed on Tuesday with health safety protocols in place, said a Commission on Elections (Comelec) official.

According to Provincial Election Supervisor Elisio Labara, aspiring registrants need to wear both face shields and face masks to enter Comelec offices for the registration.

Temperatures of those going inside the offices will also be checked using thermal scanners while health declaration forms will be handed out.

“Strikto na. Dili ka kasulod og wala kay face mask ug wala kay face shield,” said Labaria.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Registrants may download forms online and these may be filled out before going to the Comelec.

However, they will still have to present themselves physically at the office for the biometrics.

Labaria said that Comelec official are open for registration from Tuesday to Saturday starting at 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The official expects that processes for the registration will be quick considering that only a few people fall in line and register early.

Registration will continue until next year but Labaria urged the public not to wait for the deadline to avoid congestion at their offices. (R. Tutas)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

1800 PUV drivers in Central Visayas get SAP aid

CEBU CITY – Some 1,800 public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers in Central Visayas received emergency subsidy under the social amelioration…

Wearing of face shields in Tagbilaran public markets ordered

The local government unit of Tagbilaran City will start to strictly enforce the wearing of face shields in public markets…

Motorcycle barriers in Bohol no longer required

Local government units (LGUs) in the province may stop the requirement of motorcycle barriers for members of the same household…

Some Bohol private schools start classes

Some private schools in the province have started online classes, a Department of Education (DepEd) official said on Tuesday.  …

Quarantine days lowered to five if negative for virus

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The quarantine days of arriving Overseas Contract…

Face shields mandatory in Bohol PUVs starting Aug. 15

The mandatory wearing of face shields in public utility vehicles will be implemented in Bohol starting August 15, a Land…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply