Voters’ registration in Bohol resumes











Voters’ registration in Bohol resumed on Tuesday with health safety protocols in place, said a Commission on Elections (Comelec) official.

According to Provincial Election Supervisor Elisio Labara, aspiring registrants need to wear both face shields and face masks to enter Comelec offices for the registration.

Temperatures of those going inside the offices will also be checked using thermal scanners while health declaration forms will be handed out.

“Strikto na. Dili ka kasulod og wala kay face mask ug wala kay face shield,” said Labaria.

Registrants may download forms online and these may be filled out before going to the Comelec.

However, they will still have to present themselves physically at the office for the biometrics.

Labaria said that Comelec official are open for registration from Tuesday to Saturday starting at 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The official expects that processes for the registration will be quick considering that only a few people fall in line and register early.

Registration will continue until next year but Labaria urged the public not to wait for the deadline to avoid congestion at their offices. (R. Tutas)