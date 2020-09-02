Talibon asks for suspension of LSI entry as RHU undermanned











The local government unit of Talibon has appealed to the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force for a moratorium on the travel of locally stranded individuals (LSI) from across the country to the municipality amid the increase of COVID-19 cases in the town.

“Naghuwat nalang ko sa resolution IATF region ug sa Manila na mo tugot nato kay ni apply mi og moratorium sa pagdawat sa LSI sud sa 14 ka adlaw,” said Talibon Mayor Janet Garcia.

According to the local chief executive, their Rural Health Unit (RHU) is undermanned after one of their health workers tested positive for the disease.

The RHU was placed on lockdown starting last week with many of its personnel placed under home quarantine.

“Wa na miy manpower sa RHU tungod kay nangalockdown lagi intaw’n ang among mga trabahanet didto,” she said.

However, it has been noted that most of the town’s COVID-19 cases were isolated in the island barangay of Guindacpan which is now deemed a virus hotspot.

Garcia expressed confidence that the virus was not able to spread from the island and into the mainland after it was immediately placed under lockdown following the confirmation of a COVID-19 case.

The mayor noted that the arrival of LSIs of the town have slowed down in recent days but she still assessed that a complete suspension of their travel was necessary to help the town’s health care system recover.

“Medyo ning hinay ang atong pagpangdawat karon tungod lagi kay nangahadlok siguro ang uban natong kaigsuonan na manguli,” she said.

Since May 28, some 764 LSIs mostly from virus-hit Metro Cebu have returned home to Talibon.

There are currently 300 LSIs of the town who are still undergoing their mandatory 14-day quarantine. (R. Tutas)