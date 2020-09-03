No more rapid testing for LSIs, says Bohol health exec

Locally stranded individuals (LSI) no longer need to undergo a rapid antibody test or any other testing for COVID-19 after completing their mandatory 14-day quarantine, an official said Wednesday.

According to Dr. Yul Lopez, the Capitol’s spokesperson on COVID-19-related matters, LSIs may be cleared to go home if they are not any showing symptoms of the disease on their final day of quarantine.

This was based on a directive issued by the Department of Health, Lopez said.

“Kung ang LSI wala g’yuy simptoma unya nakahimo sa tinuoray g’yud na 14 ka adlaw na quarantine, walay sipyat, lapses, the new advisory for us is mahimo na ni sila dili kuhaan og rapid test,” he added.

Mayors across the province have been informed about the new directive for immediate implementation.

As of Thursday, there are over 4,200 LSIs who are undergoing their 14-day quarantine in various localities in the province.

Local government units and the provincial government still have over 5,000 free bed spaces for LSIs. (A. Doydora)

