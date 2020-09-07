“Tabang Isla” sends masks, shields, cash to Bohol’s COVID-hit islands











NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle's Sunday print edition.

Kind -hearted Boholanos contributed in order for the islanders in the two Covid hotspot islets to have the basic protection from the spread of the Corona virus which started to contaminate no less than 71 islanders last week.

“Tabang Isla,” a three-day airathon generated P211,910, aside from the donations of face masks, face shields, alcohol and soap.

Delivered yesterday to island barangays Guindacpan in Talibon and Malingin in BuenUnido were 976 water containers, 181 boxes of face masks, 835 face shields, 18 boxes of alcohol and 12 boxes of soap.

Guindacpan Barangay Capt. BusoyCajes andMalingin Barangay Captain Arnie Nelias received the donations after delivered by pumpboats from their mainland past 1 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

Talibon Mayor Janet Garcia welcomed the donations even as several relief goods from the government as well as from other donors were centralized for distribution to the island barangays at the town’s Cultural Center.

Civic leader, retired Judge Billy Puracan coordinated the sending of the items from the Talibon Port to the islet.

For her part, Bien Unido Mayor Rene Borenaga dispatched her disaster risk management officer Sherwin Saison to coordinate the loading of the donated items on board a pumpboat to Malingin island yesterday afternoon.

DONORS

“Tabang Isla” donors included:First Consolidated Bank, Bohol Quality Corporation, P50,000;LabLabb Construction, P20,000;Herbert Malmis Gen. Mdse& Contractor Inc./Bohol People’s Lumber Corp./Belian Inns and Hotels, and Anonymous (FSY),P10,000;Tagbilaran Bohol Pilotage Co. Capt. Marciano M. Aguilar & Capt. Baltazar T. Perocho, P6,000;Bohol Chronicle Radio Corp.; Jojies Bakeshop; Mr. and Mrs. Eugenio A. Estillore and Family, P5,000;Winnie the Pooh, P3,000;Gemma Delas Eras (Hongkong); Grace Communion International; Mrs. TenengAdiong; Hazel Bulaluhan; Bohol Lady Lions Club; Anonymous (Poblacion, Cortes); DMI and Family (Dampas); AWRAFI/BLACC; LUDABI and NAVISCAI, P2,000;Anonymous (B. Inting Ext.); Jose Lumanas& Family; Mr. and Mrs. Villapaz; Anonymous (San Isidro, Tagb. City); Jes, Lie Grocery Store (P4, MalayoNorte, Cortes); Anthony; Dr. Christian Tan – FitTherapy Center; Mr. Steve Inting; Luzviminda Bayne; TW Sambog; Anonymous (Taloto); Lili Hinds; Nistal Enterprises; Mr. and Mrs. Hermes T. Tagupa and Family; Anonymous (Calceta St.); Anonymous; Anonymous (Tagbilaran City); Bullas Family; Mr. and Mrs. Aurelio C. Luzon; Jenjet (Dampas, Tagb. City); Anonymous; GJ;, P1,000; Democracy in Action c/o Bob Galero; Dalapo Family (Torero St.); GeresonBolotaolo; Anonymous (Pob. 2); Anonymous (Cogon, Tagb. City); GileanniSapen (Tagbilaran City); Daddy Dano& Family; ReifelJewelry Repair Shop; Nena B. (Tabalong, Dauis); Sarah Jane; M.P.; PLP; Carlos Rey Monreal Garcia; Anonymous (Pandol, Corella); Purok 3 – C, Tiptip, Tagbilaran City; Enriquez Family; Anonymous (Tagbilaran City); Lucila Family; Anonymous (Ubujan, Tagb. City); Nora A. Ibale; DondonBernaldez, P500;D’ Archangels, P300; Anne Daray, P210 and IndayAmpong, P100.

Meanwhile, donations in kind:Tzu Chi Foundation – 2,400 Face Masks and 610 face shields;Alturas Group and International PharmacueticalsInc (IPI) – Casino Alcohol and Bioderm soap;HerberMalmis Gen. Mdse& Contractor Inc./Bohol People’s Lumber Corp., Belian Inns and Hotels Inc. – 1,400 facemasks;Bohol Trading – 50 Face Shields; Anonymous (Pob. 3, Tagb.City) – 100 pcs. Face masks;Romano – 2 boxes/ 100 pcs of facemasks; Coco (Manga, Tagb. City) – 20 pcs of Face Shields and 2 box/ 50 pcs of facemasks; Anonymous (Dampas) – 100 pcs facemasks (2 packs, 50 each); InboUy – 150 facemask; Anonymous (Santa Cruz, Baclayon) – 2 boxes/ 100 pcs of facemasks; Anonymous (Baclayon) – 10 Face Shields and 100 pcs. Facemasks; SVT Steel (Sambog, Corella) – 200 pcs.Facemasks; Anonymous (Dampas) – 40 pcs.face masks; Delca Systems Technology – 45 bottles of 1 ltr. Bio Cure Solution/DisinfectantAnonymous (Baclayon) – 12 boxes/ 600 disposable face masks; Ma.Jackelyn Labastida – 50 pcs. Face shield; 50 pcs. Face masksBISU FABLAB – 160 pcs. of Face Shields; Mr. and Mrs. Alas – 3 pcs. of Empty Mineral Water Galloon;Tita Sing of Alicia – 100 Face Shields; George Fely Lim – 5 boxes of Face masks/ 250 pcs face masksBuilderware – 1 ga. Ethyl Alcohol; 1 box or 50 pcs facemasks, 10 pcs face shields and 8 cans of paint and CC Maluenda Construction Inc. – 15 boxes/ 750 pcs of facemasks, 150 pcs Shield Bath Soap.