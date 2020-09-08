Capitol to start distribution of rice aid for tourism workers after consultations











The Provincial Government of Bohol will be distributing P8.9 million worth of rice to affected workers in the tourism industry but only after consultations with concerned agencies regarding the allocation of the food aid to ensure that those who need it the most will benefit from the program, Governor Art Yap said Tuesday.

According to Yap, the consultations will be done to come up with a system in the rice distribution and identify the recipients through the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Bohol Association of Hotels Resorts and Restaurants (BAHRR).

“Limitado ang rice, mao kinahanglan makigkonsulta ta sa DOLE tungod kay naa silay listahan, makig konsulta ta sa BAHRR, sa mga mayor kung kinsa ang atong mga tagaan og rice,” he said.

The rice assistance was paid for by the Capitol on August 26, 2020 as part of the government’s domestic stimulus program.

The governor clarified that the distribution was not intentionally stalled contrary to accusations from opposing political camps.

Identification recipients in the industry for the rice distribution has to be carried out first to avoid complaints from those who may not be deemed unqualified for the program, Yap said.

“Kung dili maayo ang atong pagpahiluna, daghan ang masuko, daghan ang mo reklamo,” he added.

For her part, National Food Authority Bohol manager Ping Evasco said that the province bought 7,185 sacks of rice for those in the tourism industry which has been heavily hit by the pandemic.

The Capitol earmarked over P8.9 million for the program allotting P1,250 for each sack of rice.

Evasco also clarified that the allocated rice for the tourism industry workers are not NFA rice but of premium quality.

Each family will be getting eight kilos each, she said. (R. Tutas)