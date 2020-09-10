One-way loop traffic in effect around Tagbilaran City Hall

A one-way loop traffic system in streets surrounding the Tagbilaran City Hall has been implemented in a bid to ease vehicular congestion in the area.

The system was imposed by the City Traffic Management Office starting Tuesday after it was earlier approved by the Sangguniang Panglungsod.

It will be in effect from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

Vehicles from Barangay Dao will go through JA Clarin to Cadre Road (City Hall Compound Street) and go pass the City Health Office and cross to Calceta Street.

The streets were earlier pinpointed as bottleneck areas due to a road construction.

A drainage system is also being built along Calceta Street right across City Hall. (ad)

