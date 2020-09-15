Bohol’s tourist transport sector going bust; operators seek “special” permit to ply PUV routes











With the COVID-19 pandemic dealing a serious blow across all segments of the tourism sector, tourist transport drivers and operators here in Bohol are hoping to bounce back from their financial woes.

As most tourist transport industry players are on the verge of bankruptcy due to the absence of bookings since travel restrictions were imposed by the government in mid-March this year, transport operators and drivers are asking government intervention for them to be granted provisional or special permits to ply routes that are currently being served by passenger utility vehicles (PUVs).

Tourist transport groups have aired their plea to First District Rep. Edgar Chatto who vowed to take the matter up with the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and the Department of Tourism (DOT).

Interviewed over dyRD’s Inyong Alagad on Monday, Rep. Chatto advised tour drivers and operators to formally write a letter of intent addressed to the LTFRB, coursed through his office, expressing their desire to be granted provisional or “special” permits to ply PUV/PUJ routes here in the province.

The congressman assured operators and drivers that he will personally convey their request to the LTFRB once he gathers the letters of intent.

Hundreds of tourist transport drivers and workers here are among those greatly affected by the shutdown of international travels.

Apart from the fact that local tours have been brought to almost a total standstill in the past five months, most transport operators are faced with the inability to repay banks from which they obtained vehicle loans for their existing tourist transport units.

Several operators have already sought the assistance of Gov. Arthur Yap to help them convince banks, through the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, to extend the grace period of their vehicle amortizations and loan repayments to a period of one year.

Rep. Chatto however informed the tourist transport sector that under the “Bayanihan To Heal As One Act 2,” the grace period for loan repayments has been extended to only 60 days. This 60-day loan moratorium under the “Bayanihan 2” is already an extension to the 30-day grace period that was granted under the first “Bayanihan” law.

The first district solon said he wants to meet with the tourist transport groups in the province to hear their sentiments.

Back in May this year, a group of tourist transport operators have written letters of intent to the LTFRB regarding their wish to operate some of their existing units that are accredited by the DOT so that the be allowed to serve the routes of passenger jeepneys and vehicles.

However, their request has not yet been acted upon by the LTFRB up to now.

One transport operator, who owns six vans and two coasters told the Chronicle that while the provincial government has already allowed some tourism establishments to re-open, such as resorts, hotels and restaurants, bookings for tours and transport is still practically close to zero as many potential local tourists still have concerns over the incidence of local-transmissions of COVID-19.

The operator said it is the desire of their group to revitalize their transport services by temporarily plying passenger routs to minimize the economic effects of the COVID-19 crisis to their businesses and their employees, most of whom have been out of work since they suspended business operations from the time the government imposed quarantine measures and travel restrictions. (KB with reports from Rey Tutas)