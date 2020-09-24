Inabanga cemeteries closed for All Souls’, All Saints’ Days











Public and private cemeteries in the town of Inabanga will be closed during the observance of “All Saints Day and All Souls Day,” this coming November 1 and 2.

The yearly tradition of Filipinos flocking to cemeteries during “kalag-kalag” to commemorate and pay respects to their deceased loved ones, will be disallowed in said town with the municipal government ordering an 8-day temporary closure of all private and public cemeteries, in line with the government’s policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The closure of cemeteries, which will start October 29 (Tuesday) and will end on November 4 (Sunday), is based on Executive Order No. 35, series of 2020, issued by Inabanga town Mayor Roygie Jumamoy.

Mayor Jumamoy announced that the order is part of the municipal government’s efforts and initiatives in the fight against COVID-19 in the town.

Closing the cemeteries will prevent the influx of people who want to visit the graves of their departed family members and loved ones during All Saints Day and All Souls Day.

Under said EO 35, however, those who have pre-scheduled interment for non-COVID deaths are allowed to enter the cemeteries provided health protocols are followed.

Mayor Jumamoy encouraged the public to visit the graves of their deceased loved ones ahead of time, or before October 29.

The Incident Management Team of Inabanga composed of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection, Inabanga Department of Public Health, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and other concerned agencies are tasked to implement the executive order.

Those found violating the order may face a penalty of fines or imprisonment based on Provincial Ordinance No. 2020-007. (KB, RT)