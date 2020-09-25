Bohol road projects still a go amid pandemic











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAT PRINT EDITION.

Road concreting project start at F. Dagohoy Road, beginning from the San Isidro Church to Tiptip Covered Court. Despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, the programs and projects in the City Government of Tagbilaran keep on pressing on and moving forward. City Mayor John Geesnell “BABA” Yap said that we need to look forward to the future and not dwell on the difficulties of the past, “We may have been delayed by the challenges brought about by the threat of COVID-19, but we won’t stop achieving our targets. We will not stop growing and we will look forward to the things that we have planned out to do prior to this pandemic. It’s not important what have happened in the past, the important thing is where are we heading. We will keep our priorities in focus”, Yap said. City Engineer Teodoro Estoque said the road concreting along the roads going to the City Health, City Engineering, City PNP, and Office of the Senior Citizens are already completed. Engr. Estoque said the rehabilitation of the City Engineering Office is finished. The construction of the new tennis court near the covered court is also in progress.

But the centerpiece of it all is the Phase 3 of the City Hall Landscaping where the Musical Fountain is constructed. The Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the project which is focused on the site development such as the parking area, pavements, drainage, greeneries, and fences are finished. The last phase will concentrate on the water fountain, benches and sidewalks. The City Government Building which is a prominent landmark along the area is currently attracting visitors now that the project is near completion. Tagbilaranons will also be delighted once the Tagbilaran City Park is finished. This is another infrastructure project at the back of the City PNP building wherein a nature park will be established. The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) in partnership with the City Government of Tagbilaran poured in financial grant to complete the project.