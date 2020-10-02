797 new contact tracers deployed to boost Bohol’s anti-COVID drive











A total of 797 new contact tracers have been deployed in Tagbilaran City and various municipalities to boost the province’s drive against the spread of the dreaded coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The new contact tracers working under the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) started work on Thursday.

They paid courtesy visit to the mayors of their designated towns, said DILG Provincial Director Jerome Gonzales.

Municipal Local Government Operations Officers meanwhile are set to lead orientation of the new hires along with the towns’ current contact-tracing teams.

The DILG will also conduct a simultaneous orientation on Friday through an online gathering of all contact tracers in Central Visayas, Gonzales said.

The 797 new employees are among the eyed 996 contract tracers to be hired by the DILG for Bohol.

According to Gonzales, the contact tracers will serve for four months with monthly pay valued at P18, 784 which is equivalent to Salary Grade 9. (rt)