900 Gallares Hospital workers to be tested for COVID-19

All the 900 personnel of the Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital will undergo PCR testings, according to Dr. Mutya Macuno, hospital chief.

The move followed after two health workers at the said government hospital were listed as among those added to the list of active Covid patients.

She said this will give the rank and file the confidence that they are strictly being monitored to make sure that they are safe and healthy.

The swab testing of the 900 personnel will be completed in a few days as the PCR laboratory can process no less than 600 testing per day.

The hospital chief assured that strict health protocols will be followed at the hospital.

“The staff concerned is currently being quarantined and isolated under close monitoring by the Hospital Epidemiological Surveillance Unit,” Dr. Macuno said.

The hospital chief said contact tracing was undertaken while she assured that the hospital will continue to maintain a “safe working environment for all its health workers especially those deployed at the Covid-19 Wing.

The two health workers are among the 81 recorded as active COvid patients

Meanwhile, the Bohol Inter Agency Task Force reported the 12 new active cases added on Friday include one resident of Talibon, two LSIs from Carmen, one LSI from President Carlos P. Garcia, one LSI from Anda, one resident of Tagbilaran City, one LSI from Ubay, one APOR in Anda and three LSIs from Candijay.

Of the active cases, 44 are considered community transmissions- -two healthcare workers of Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital, one Tagbilaran City resident, 31 Tubigon residents, eight San Miguel residents, one Buenavista resident, and one Tubigon healthcare worker.

